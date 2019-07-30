Millburn Ridgefield Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,710,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 172,623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.1% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $72,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 166,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 16,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 489,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $44.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

