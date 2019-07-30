Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler Sells 22,178 Shares

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 22,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $598,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,247. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MSBI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.79. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,578. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $35.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 23.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 36.9% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 73,150.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Midland States Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

