Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCHP. B. Riley upped their price objective on Airgain from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on goeasy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on FOX in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, reaching $96.43. The company had a trading volume of 54,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,414. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $101.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $177,206.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 43,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 42.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 22.3% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 316.7% during the first quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,143,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

