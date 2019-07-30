Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) Short Interest Update

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:MBOT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,327. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Microbot Medical has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $28.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 4.90.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Microbot Medical will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Microbot Medical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Microbot Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

