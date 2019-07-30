MGP Ingredients (MGPI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. MGP Ingredients has set its FY19 guidance at $2.55-$2.65 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance at $2.55-2.65 EPS.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $68.04 on Tuesday. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 5.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGPI. ValuEngine raised shares of United Overseas Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.