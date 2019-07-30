Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper makes up about 2.0% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.6% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 41,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 31,390 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,032.4% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.0% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 187.3% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,355 shares during the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.93 per share, for a total transaction of $86,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Maple sold 52,902,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,469,096,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.50 ($43.60) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

NYSE:KDP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,582. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $31.06.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue was up 164.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

