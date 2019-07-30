Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,662 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 473.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,013 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,920,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,199,000 after buying an additional 2,132,030 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 29,316.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,533,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,377,000 after buying an additional 1,528,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,062,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 865,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,764,000 after buying an additional 684,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Shopify by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 507,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,789,000 after buying an additional 219,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $1.85 on Tuesday, reaching $317.86. The stock had a trading volume of 848,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,423. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $340.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of -521.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $320.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 2,060 ($26.92) in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.25.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

