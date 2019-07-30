Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 310.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,168,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,364,136,000 after buying an additional 4,854,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,165,450,000 after buying an additional 5,992,911 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,579,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,824,544,000 after buying an additional 326,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,590,157,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,296,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,371,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,786,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $199.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.37.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.