Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $426,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,959 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,252,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,183,990. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

In related news, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $145,771.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,818.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.29 per share, with a total value of $236,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.