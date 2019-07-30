Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12,691.1% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,827,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735,488 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,141,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896,676 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 31,324,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917,488 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,687,000. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 69,157,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,768 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,470,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,705,433. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $44.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.