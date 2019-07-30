Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $22,235,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,614,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,615 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,405,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,237,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,316,000 after purchasing an additional 257,732 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,182. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $86.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.