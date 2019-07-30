Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 678 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.7% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 104.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after buying an additional 2,866,055 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,981,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,647,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,373,156,000 after buying an additional 1,052,689 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 22,776.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 883,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,372,000 after buying an additional 879,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,860,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,952,880,000 after buying an additional 858,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $366,726.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726 over the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.16. 120,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,514,105. The company has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 8.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.57 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.34.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

