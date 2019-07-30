Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 195 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SON. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Metcash from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.53. 2,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,312. Sonoco Products Co has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

