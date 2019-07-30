Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.97-2.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $740-760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $727.00 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $1.97-2.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Zai Lab from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 price target on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Mercury Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.25.

MRCY stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.43. The company had a trading volume of 372,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.78. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.61 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.99%. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Aslett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $740,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 357,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,461,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,500. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

