Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

MRCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.57. 10,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,753. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Aslett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $684,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,403,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,500. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $106,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $128,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

