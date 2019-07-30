Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Short Interest Down 13.5% in July

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the June 15th total of 1,012,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MCY stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $57.48. 9,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,733. Mercury General has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCY. ValuEngine raised shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, VP Charles Toney sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $36,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,491.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the first quarter worth approximately $43,981,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,116,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Mercury General by 27.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 974,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,790,000 after buying an additional 208,274 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mercury General by 3,615.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 203,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 197,587 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Mercury General by 661.3% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 139,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 121,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.