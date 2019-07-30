Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.36.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

MRK stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.27. 12,715,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,287,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.53 and a 1 year high of $87.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 19.50%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $1,943,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,108.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,718 shares of company stock valued at $23,257,469 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $2,373,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 687.4% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 46,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 40,782 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

