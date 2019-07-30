Mengis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,137 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,000. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock comprises 1.7% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 774.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wood & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $114.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.35. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $68.40 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $758.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.88 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total transaction of $2,678,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,288.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 6,700 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $750,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,700 shares of company stock worth $8,126,475 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

