Mengis Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.64 Million Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,567,000 after buying an additional 47,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $285,139,000 after buying an additional 285,330 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

A opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $82.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.88.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.92.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

