Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 674 Shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

Shares of COLB opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88. Columbia Banking System Inc has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $150.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.22 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,481 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $122,043.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,415.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

