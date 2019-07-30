Mengis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,104 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 181,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.26. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.97 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.