Mengis Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.68 Million in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,583,000 after purchasing an additional 42,447 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 256.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of FLS opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.45. Flowserve Corp has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $56.86.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $890.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.79 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 4.25%. Flowserve’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

FLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on Avaya and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

In related news, insider John Lenander sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $284,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,133.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.