Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $775,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 352,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 162,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,206,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 819,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,019,000 after buying an additional 425,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $28.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Rohr bought 12,500 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.14 per share, for a total transaction of $601,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald C. Templin bought 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.74 per share, with a total value of $253,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,054.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

