Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 72,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $294,000. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $15.00 price objective on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup cut Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.59.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $101.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $106.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

