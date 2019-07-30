Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $29,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $32,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, insider Devin W. Stockfish bought 5,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $119,640.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.81.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

