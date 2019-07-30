Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,453 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,564 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $51.19 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 154.96% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,883 shares of company stock worth $7,422,903. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price target on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. OTR Global lowered Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

