Melon (MLN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,492.00

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, Melon has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Melon token can currently be bought for $5.08 or 0.00052407 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitsane, Liqui, Bittrex and IDEX. Melon has a total market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $24,492.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00280189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.01550100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00118676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00021538 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000605 BTC.

About Melon

Melon’s genesis date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,186,787 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bitsane, Radar Relay, Kraken, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

