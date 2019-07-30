Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Medallia stock opened at $42.28 on Monday. Medallia has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 1,765,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $34,470,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

