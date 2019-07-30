Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Short Interest Update

Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,674,400 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 2,914,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:MDU traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,533. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95. Mdu Resources Group has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $29.11.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,000.00 million. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

In other news, Director Edward A. Ryan bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $86,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,433.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Goodin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,221,693.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $272,085 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,923,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,794,000 after purchasing an additional 547,091 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,510,000 after purchasing an additional 393,966 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,855,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,753 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Williams Capital set a $30.00 price target on Mdu Resources Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.