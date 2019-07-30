McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.22.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE MCK traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.26. 17,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.15. McKesson has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $148.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total transaction of $107,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $369,509.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,174 shares of company stock valued at $804,583. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,321,000 after acquiring an additional 727,954 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,155,000 after acquiring an additional 606,781 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in McKesson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,411,000 after acquiring an additional 42,821 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $215,791,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,831,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,336,000 after acquiring an additional 96,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.