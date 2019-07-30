Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets to $230.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MCD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Cleveland Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.03.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $214.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.55. The company has a market cap of $164.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. Mcdonald’s has a 1 year low of $153.13 and a 1 year high of $218.96.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 40,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $8,018,187.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,449 shares of company stock valued at $20,458,931 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lourd Capital LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 7,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 33.4% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

