Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 target price on shares of Finisar and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CBTX in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $219.03.

MCD stock opened at $214.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.55. The company has a market capitalization of $164.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. Mcdonald’s has a 1-year low of $153.13 and a 1-year high of $218.96.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.99%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 40,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $8,018,187.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,647 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,547.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $7,560,288.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,758.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,449 shares of company stock worth $20,458,931 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 41,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,398,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $100,718,000 after purchasing an additional 67,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

