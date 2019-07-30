Maverick Chain (MVC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,776.00

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $883,637.00 and approximately $3,776.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maverick Chain has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00282217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.01549582 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00116905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022016 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

