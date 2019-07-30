Matryx (MTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $801,209.00

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Matryx has a market cap of $801,209.00 and approximately $49,173.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Matryx has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One Matryx token can currently be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges including RightBTC, Huobi and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Matryx

MTX is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 tokens. The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Matryx

Matryx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matryx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matryx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

