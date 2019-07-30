Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $74.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTCH. Goldman Sachs Group raised MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Westpac Banking from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Match Group to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.17.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.27. Match Group has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $79.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $464.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 120.25% and a net margin of 27.90%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $449,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,950.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 119,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $8,277,644.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,623,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,034,034 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Match Group by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Match Group by 3,829.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 22.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.