Matador Resources (MTDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $173.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Matador Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTDR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 112,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,001. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Kenneth L. Stewart acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.76 per share, with a total value of $88,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Matthew V. Hairford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $222,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

