Masari Reaches Market Cap of $1.29 Million (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Masari has traded up 52.3% against the U.S. dollar. Masari has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $32,843.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010677 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org

Masari can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

