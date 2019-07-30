MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $66.83

Shares of MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.83 and traded as low as $65.79. MARUBENI CORP/ADR shares last traded at $65.79, with a volume of 202 shares changing hands.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural resources, marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle products, office supplies, and textile and industrial materials.

