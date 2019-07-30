Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Receives Sell Rating from Berenberg Bank

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MKS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 251.42 ($3.29).

Shares of MKS stock traded down GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 209.30 ($2.73). 5,000,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,590,000. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 315 ($4.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 210.77. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.67.

In other news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 2,000 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £4,980 ($6,507.25). Also, insider Steve Rowe sold 15,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68), for a total transaction of £32,539.65 ($42,518.82).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

