MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.62 Million

Brokerages predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will post sales of $119.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.72 million and the lowest is $114.74 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $101.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $494.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $488.17 million to $506.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $556.03 million, with estimates ranging from $544.32 million to $568.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 39.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Shares of MKTX stock traded up $2.10 on Friday, reaching $339.00. 3,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,913. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 73.73 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $340.08. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $172.09 and a 1-year high of $373.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.14, for a total value of $5,622,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,908,089.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.30, for a total transaction of $34,404.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,102 shares of company stock worth $6,771,205. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter worth $36,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 41.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

