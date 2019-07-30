Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Marathon Petroleum posted earnings of $2.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $8.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $28.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Sophos Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.58. 54,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.53. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, Director James E. Rohr bought 12,500 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.14 per share, with a total value of $601,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald C. Templin bought 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.74 per share, for a total transaction of $253,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,054.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 135.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

