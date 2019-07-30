Manz (ETR:M5Z) Trading 1.4% Higher

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €22.55 ($26.22) and last traded at €22.45 ($26.10), 2,001 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.15 ($25.76).

The stock has a market cap of $173.86 million and a P/E ratio of -49.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of €23.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69.

Manz Company Profile (ETR:M5Z)

Manz AG manufactures and sells high-tech equipment in Germany and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Solar; Electronics; Energy Storage; Contract Manufacturing; and Service segments. The Solar segment provides production solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

