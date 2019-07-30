Manna (MANNA) Hits Market Cap of $654,356.00

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Manna has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Manna has a market capitalization of $654,356.00 and $1,366.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manna coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00014724 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00018090 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,446,304 coins and its circulating supply is 550,058,303 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.