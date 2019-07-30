Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Mammoth Energy Services to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $262.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Mammoth Energy Services’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mammoth Energy Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,992. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $267.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TUSK. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.