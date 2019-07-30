MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 101.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 335.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

CAG opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,449. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $668,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,850. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

