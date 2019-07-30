MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,851,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $789,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO opened at $170.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $129.51 and a 1-year high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.