MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Invests $307,000 in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,267 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,164,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,161,000 after buying an additional 92,537 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 186,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 8,885.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $409,141.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,378.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael H. Thaman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $1,544,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 856,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,087,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,338 shares of company stock worth $2,083,128. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

OC opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.81. Owens Corning has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.81%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.