MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Invests $257,000 in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,646,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,651,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,468,000 after purchasing an additional 391,869 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $101.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $107.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. Allstate had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $228,351.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 22,289 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,278,381.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,703 shares of company stock worth $5,593,860 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

