MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.1% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $65.06 and a 12 month high of $100.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.65. The firm has a market cap of $100.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 198.18%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.05.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,695. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Chase bought 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.30 per share, with a total value of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

