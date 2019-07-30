MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,943,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,054,000 after acquiring an additional 23,089 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,262,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,179,000 after acquiring an additional 187,347 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,050,000 after acquiring an additional 140,293 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,599,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,979,000 after acquiring an additional 785,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

APD opened at $230.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.44 and a twelve month high of $231.93. The company has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at $103,081,346.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $614,819.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

